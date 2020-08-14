Dozens of animals impacted after Cedar Valley Humane Society’s generator stolen

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — The Cedar Valley Humane Society reports its generator was stolen hours after getting it up and running.

In a post published to Facebook, the organization said the generator had been stolen while staff went to purchase batteries for its new leaf blower.

Today we are heartbroken. Hours after we got our generator working- while staff went to purchase batteries for our leaf... Posted by Cedar Valley Humane Society on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Dozens of animals at the shelter are believed to be impacted by the theft.

The shelter is currently raising funds to purchase a new generator. Anyone interested in donating to the organization can visit the Cedar Valley Humane Society’s Facebook page.

