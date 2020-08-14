Advertisement

Dolly Parton: ‘Of course, Black lives matter’

People want to make themselves ‘known and felt and seen’
The country singer addresses the demonstrations against racism and police brutality that swept the nation after George Floyd's death in a wide-ranging Billboard magazine article.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
(CNN) – Dolly Parton voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in a wide-ranging interview with Billboard magazine.

In the article, the country singer addressed the demonstrations against racism and police brutality that swept the nation after George Floyd's death.

"I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen," she said. "And of course, Black lives matter. Do we think our little white (expletives) are the only ones that matter? No!"

Parton’s support of Black Lives Matter comes about two years after she removed the word “Dixie” from her dinner attractions in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and Branson, Mo. They’re now called Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

"There's such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that," she told the magazine.

“When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business. We’ll just call it The Stampede.’”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

