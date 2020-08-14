Advertisement

Dodger Stadium vote center planned for presidential election

In Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, Dodger Stadium is seen after sunset in Los Angeles. Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November 2020, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.
In Oct. 10, 2018, file photo, Dodger Stadium is seen after sunset in Los Angeles. Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November 2020, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodger Stadium will serve as a vote center for the presidential election in November, making the Dodgers the first Major League Baseball team to make their venue available for voting.

Any registered voter in Los Angeles County can visit the stadium over a five-day period. Parking will be free.

Further details will be announced later. The team said Thursday that all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing.

The stadium site is a joint effort between the Dodgers and More Than A Vote, a nonprofit coalition of Black athletes and artists working together to educate, energize and protect young communities of color by fighting systemic voter suppression.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James helped created More Than A Vote.

“We are all in this together,” James said in a statement. “This is exactly why we created More Than a Vote. A lot of us now working together and here for every team who wants to follow the Dodgers lead and turn their stadium into a safer place for voting.”

Dodger Stadium has been closed to the general public during the shortened 60-game season. However, the stadium and surrounding property have hosted county’s largest COVID-19 testing site and been a staging ground for emergency equipment and a food distribution site for those experiencing food insecurity.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque company works on Cedar Rapids’ recovery process after Monday’s derecho

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Errand Boys has sent a crew to Cedar Rapids to help with the recovery process after Monday's derecho.

Coronavirus

Dubuque group protests mask mandate ordinance issued by city council

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group of protesters gathered at Washington Park in Dubuque to protest against the mask mandate ordinance issued by the Dubuque City Council and now enforced by the Dubuque Police Department.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Many TV9 viewers are starting to get power back on after Monday’s strong winds from a derecho that blew threw eastern Iowa- but they are sharing a common question: “If my power works, why is my cable or internet not working?”

News

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Latest News

Iowa

St. Luke’s Hospital sees increase in patients needing critical care, hospitalization

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
St. Luke’s Hospital announced Friday it will no longer be able to accommodate individuals in need of electricity in local hotels.

Local

Emergency shelter to open Friday night in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The new shelter will be located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

National Politics

Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump has a long history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies.

National Politics

Trump won't weigh in on QAnon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon while backing candidate who promotes its baseless theories.

Local

Linn Co. Emergency Management: Outdoor warning sirens will sound tonight for storms with 40+ mph winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Following Monday’s extreme damage caused by the derecho, Linn County Emergency Management announced it is changing its protocol for triggering outdoor warning sirens for storms Friday night.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.