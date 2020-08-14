Cedar Rapids police stress generator safety after three girls hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said three girls went to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.
Just after 10:05 p.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to the 1700 block of 16th Street NW for a 14-year-old girl who was unconscious. Two other 9-year-old girls were also ill.
Police said a generator in the garage caused dangerously high carbon monoxide levels. All three children went to the hospital.
“Until power is restored and the use of generators is prevalent, there is a serious safety concern in our community regarding the use of generators,” police said in a Facebook post.
