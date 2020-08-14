Advertisement

California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bone-dry vegetation fueled three wildfires near Los Angeles amid warnings Friday that the risk of new blazes erupting was high as temperatures spike and humidity levels drop during a statewide heat wave.

A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes, it had charred more than 18 square miles (46.6 square kilometers) of brush and trees.

Cooler overnight temperatures helped firefighters increase containment, but the forecast called for hot, dry weather with dangerous fire conditions because of possible gusty winds, officials said.

Record-breaking heat is possible through the weekend, with triple-digit temperatures and unhealthy air predicted for many parts of the state.

Preliminary damage assessments found that at least five buildings burned in the Lake Hughes area north of Los Angeles, but authorities said they believed more had been damaged or destroyed.

There was no containment of a blaze that blackened foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa. It churned through nearly 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) of brush on Thursday and was moving away from homes. Evacuation orders issued to residents were lifted early Friday.

Another blaze came dangerously close to a neighborhood in the city of Corona, east of Los Angeles, before crews controlled it. And a Northern California fire in the community of Sloughhouse, near Sacramento, burned about 500 acres (202 hectares) before firefighters stopped its forward spread.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque company works on Cedar Rapids’ recovery process after Monday’s derecho

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Errand Boys has sent a crew to Cedar Rapids to help with the recovery process after Monday's derecho.

Coronavirus

Dubuque group protests mask mandate ordinance issued by city council

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group of protesters gathered at Washington Park in Dubuque to protest against the mask mandate ordinance issued by the Dubuque City Council and now enforced by the Dubuque Police Department.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Many TV9 viewers are starting to get power back on after Monday’s strong winds from a derecho that blew threw eastern Iowa- but they are sharing a common question: “If my power works, why is my cable or internet not working?”

News

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Latest News

Iowa

St. Luke’s Hospital sees increase in patients needing critical care, hospitalization

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
St. Luke’s Hospital announced Friday it will no longer be able to accommodate individuals in need of electricity in local hotels.

Local

Emergency shelter to open Friday night in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The new shelter will be located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

National Politics

Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump has a long history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies.

National Politics

Trump won't weigh in on QAnon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon while backing candidate who promotes its baseless theories.

Local

Linn Co. Emergency Management: Outdoor warning sirens will sound tonight for storms with 40+ mph winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Following Monday’s extreme damage caused by the derecho, Linn County Emergency Management announced it is changing its protocol for triggering outdoor warning sirens for storms Friday night.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.