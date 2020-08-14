Body of missing Galena woman found in Mississippi River in Missouri

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported missing earlier this month has been found dead.

Laura Kowal, 57, of rural Galena, went missing on Aug. 7. Officials said her body had been recovered from the Mississippi River on Aug. 9 near Canton, Missouri.

On Aug. 13, the Lewis County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office identified the woman’s body as Kowal.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any other details about the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.