Advertisement

Body of missing Galena woman found in Mississippi River in Missouri

Laura Kowal, 57, of Galena.
Laura Kowal, 57, of Galena.(Courtesy: Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By Jay Greene
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office said a woman reported missing earlier this month has been found dead.

Laura Kowal, 57, of rural Galena, went missing on Aug. 7. Officials said her body had been recovered from the Mississippi River on Aug. 9 near Canton, Missouri.

On Aug. 13, the Lewis County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office identified the woman’s body as Kowal.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any other details about the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque company works on Cedar Rapids’ recovery process after Monday’s derecho

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Errand Boys has sent a crew to Cedar Rapids to help with the recovery process after Monday's derecho.

Coronavirus

Dubuque group protests mask mandate ordinance issued by city council

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group of protesters gathered at Washington Park in Dubuque to protest against the mask mandate ordinance issued by the Dubuque City Council and now enforced by the Dubuque Police Department.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Many TV9 viewers are starting to get power back on after Monday’s strong winds from a derecho that blew threw eastern Iowa- but they are sharing a common question: “If my power works, why is my cable or internet not working?”

News

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 53 minutes ago

Latest News

Iowa

St. Luke’s Hospital sees increase in patients needing critical care, hospitalization

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
St. Luke’s Hospital announced Friday it will no longer be able to accommodate individuals in need of electricity in local hotels.

Local

Emergency shelter to open Friday night in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The new shelter will be located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Local

Linn Co. Emergency Management: Outdoor warning sirens will sound tonight for storms with 40+ mph winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Following Monday’s extreme damage caused by the derecho, Linn County Emergency Management announced it is changing its protocol for triggering outdoor warning sirens for storms Friday night.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Iowa State says 75 more students test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitch Keegan
The university has reserved two halls for students to quarantine, or they can quarantine at home if possible

Iowa

Iowa National Guard arrives in Cedar Rapids to assist with cleanup

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa National Guard arrived in Cedar Rapids on Friday to assist with cleanup efforts following Monday's derecho.