Authorities: Generator most likely to blame for Springville house fire

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities believe a backup generator is the cause of a house fire in Springville.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports it responded to a report of a house fire at 608 Fox Drive at approximately 12:19 a.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, authorities noted the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The four occupants of the house, and their pets, were able to escape the home unharmed.

Early morning fire in Springville destroys home. All residents and animals make it out unharmed. pic.twitter.com/qWXIMowrF5 — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) August 14, 2020

The incident remains under investigation.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Springville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Mt. Vernon Fire Department and Anamosa Ambulance.

