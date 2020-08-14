Alliant says power will be back before midnight Tuesday or sooner

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy on Friday said it is working to get power back to a ‘significant’ number of customers by the end of the day on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Alliant says more than 700 crews are working to get its customers out of the dark. That’s more than triple the amount the number of crews that respond to a typical outage. Crews are replacing more than 2,500 poles across Iowa in seven days, something that normally takes 8 months to complete.

According to Alliant, more than 122,000 customers are still without power. More than 68,000 of them are in Linn County.

The Iowa Utilities Board is requiring electric utilities and transmission companies in the state to file timelines of when they hope to have power restored. Affected utilities are to file a timeline for each county and municipality along with the total number of customers without power by county and community.

“The reporting must also include the number of crews dispatched and their location, how local governments are informed of outages, and any delay in restoration caused by local conditions or loss of electric power from a transmission company,” the IUB said in a statement.

