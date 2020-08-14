Advertisement

Alliant Energy: ‘Significant amount’ of homes will have power restored by Tuesday

MidAmerican Energy and Alliant Energy say it will take several days to have power restored to their customers in Eastern Iowa.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Alliant Energy announced Friday it has restored power to more than 50% of homes that were impacted by Monday’s storms.

Senior Vice President Terry Kouba said in a statement that a significant amount of customers who are still without power can expect to have power again by the end of the day on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

“We have restored power to more than half of our customers who were impacted by Monday’s storms,” Kouba said in his statement. “We will have power available to a significant number of customers who are still without power by the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 18, and we are working day and night to make it happen even sooner.”

Kouba also added that 700 crews are now working on restoring power to those affected by the storms, which is three times as many crews out in the field than the company has on a regular basis.

Approximately 45,000 homes still did not have power restored on Friday afternoon.

Visit Alliant Energy's website to see a map of current outages

More information about Alliant Energy updates is available by visiting their website and social media channels.

