Alliant Energy: ‘Significant amount’ of homes will have power restored by Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Alliant Energy announced Friday it has restored power to more than 50% of homes that were impacted by Monday’s storms.

Senior Vice President Terry Kouba said in a statement that a significant amount of customers who are still without power can expect to have power again by the end of the day on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

“We have restored power to more than half of our customers who were impacted by Monday’s storms,” Kouba said in his statement. “We will have power available to a significant number of customers who are still without power by the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 18, and we are working day and night to make it happen even sooner.”

We have over 700 crews (triple the normal 'boots on the ground') now working on restoration – and more help is arriving every day from around the nation.

In seven days, we will replace more than 2,500 poles across the state – the equivalent of 8 months of usual work.

Kouba also added that 700 crews are now working on restoring power to those affected by the storms, which is three times as many crews out in the field than the company has on a regular basis.

Approximately 45,000 homes still did not have power restored on Friday afternoon.

