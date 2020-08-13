Warm up continues, scattered rain & storms possible Friday into Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We stay quiet, but warm through the evening hours. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 60s.

Friday looks to be another warm one with highs in the mid to upper 80s, humidity levels continue to rise through the weekend, so it will feel like the low 90s.

A cold front pushes through Friday night and into Saturday. Scattered chances of rain and storms are possible. Severe weather risk looks to stay west, but we will continue to monitor the situation. High pressure moves in by the end of the weekend with highs on Sunday in the low 80s and upper 70s to start next week.

