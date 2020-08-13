Advertisement

Teen honors man who saved him from drowning and died trying to save his best friend

Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WDJT/CNN) – A 14-year-old survivor of a near-drowning honored the man who died rescuing him over the weekend.

Daniel Rivera and his best friend Tony Bishop, also 14, were in Lake Michigan on Saturday when they got caught in a current.

Jesse Brock, 50, dove in to rescue the boys. He pulled out Daniel, but officials said when Brock went back in the water to rescue Tony, they were both pulled underwater. The two were later pronounced dead.

“They both passed, so it’s kind of hard for me,” Daniel said.

After being released from the hospital Sunday, Daniel said he’s forever thankful for Brock’s brave actions.

“He’s just a good person. I just want to say thanks,” he said.

"He saved my life. I just felt like it's not fair that he had to go. I didn't even know him, but he was a really good person."

On Tuesday, Brock’s family met with Daniel and his mother Johanna Molina on McKinley Beach. The two families hugged each other for the first time and honored Brock through a balloon release.

"He did all he can, and all these people that were here, nobody moved a finger, nobody even ran to the water, nobody helped. That tells a lot about a person," Molina said.

Brock is remembered as a loving family man, described as “one-in-a-million,” who always put himself last.

His family said they weren’t shocked by his heroic actions.

"Our dad wouldn't have it any other way, to risk his life for that, so I'm pretty sure my dad is proud of his actions, and so are we," said Jamisha Brock, Jesse Brock's daughter.

Brock’s family said he’d saved lives in another brave rescue 20 years before.

"He saved six people from a house fire, so he's always been this hero," Jamisha said.

“We’ll always remember him for what he’s done, from here, from a couple years ago when he did the same thing, we’ll always remember him for that.”

Daniel said he feels like Brock gave him a second chance.

"I can never repay them, like I can never change the situation, but I am so grateful that my son Daniel is still alive today," Molina said.

Jamisha said people can honor her dad by remembering that helping each other can go a long way.

Copyright 2020 WDJT via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque company works on Cedar Rapids’ recovery process after Monday’s derecho

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Errand Boys has sent a crew to Cedar Rapids to help with the recovery process after Monday's derecho.

Coronavirus

Dubuque group protests mask mandate ordinance issued by city council

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group of protesters gathered at Washington Park in Dubuque to protest against the mask mandate ordinance issued by the Dubuque City Council and now enforced by the Dubuque Police Department.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Many TV9 viewers are starting to get power back on after Monday’s strong winds from a derecho that blew threw eastern Iowa- but they are sharing a common question: “If my power works, why is my cable or internet not working?”

News

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Latest News

Iowa

St. Luke’s Hospital sees increase in patients needing critical care, hospitalization

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
St. Luke’s Hospital announced Friday it will no longer be able to accommodate individuals in need of electricity in local hotels.

Local

Emergency shelter to open Friday night in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The new shelter will be located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

National Politics

Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump has a long history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies.

National Politics

Trump won't weigh in on QAnon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon while backing candidate who promotes its baseless theories.

Local

Linn Co. Emergency Management: Outdoor warning sirens will sound tonight for storms with 40+ mph winds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Following Monday’s extreme damage caused by the derecho, Linn County Emergency Management announced it is changing its protocol for triggering outdoor warning sirens for storms Friday night.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.