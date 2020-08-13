Storm victims frustrated: ‘Where’s the National Guard?’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following Monday’s storms, KCRG-TV9 has been hearing from increasingly frustrated storm victims wondering why the National Guard hasn’t been activated.

The National Guard oftentimes is activated to help communities following disasters, like the Flood of 2008.

On Thursday, the Office of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds responded to questions asking about an organized response to storm damage.

“Gov Reynolds has asked the Iowa National Guard to work with emergency managers on the ground to see how they can assist with storm recovery efforts and will have more information on that soon,” the Governor’s office said in response to our questions.

The Governor’s Office said there will be a press conference on Friday to discuss storm recovery efforts.

