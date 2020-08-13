Storm making food assistance more difficult

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The derecho that swept across much of Iowa is making it more challenging for people using food assistance to get something to eat.

Iowa’s SNAP benefits, commonly called food stamps, run on debit cards. But the storm left many storms unable to take debit as payment. Those that can take electronic payments sometimes can only run credit cards, not the SNAP debit cards.

Iowa’s Department of Human Services says stores have the option to accept manual vouchers using the debit cards but it is not required. Shoppers would show their debit card at check out and the store would fill out a voucher form and call to get authorization.

