City of Cedar Rapids to hold press conference at 3 p.m. to update storm response

This picture shows damage in NE Cedar Rapids from the derecho that hit eastern Iowa on Monday.
This picture shows damage in NE Cedar Rapids from the derecho that hit eastern Iowa on Monday.(Maureen Usher)
By Jay Greene
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids said it will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to give an update on the response to the storm recovery.

“City leaders and members of the City’s Incident Management Team, along with community partners, will provide critical information to the community as we continue to work together to respond to this disaster situation in our community,” a statement from the city said.

KCRG-TV9 will carry the press conference live on Facebook, on kcrg.com and the KCRG-TV9 mobile app.

