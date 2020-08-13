Advertisement

Birx’s message to schools: Everybody should be wearing a mask

Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro sits down with White House Coronavirus Task Force member, Dr. Deborah Birx, to discuss schools' reopening
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As schools reopen, some students are already testing positive for COVID-19.

Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro sat down with White House Coronavirus Task Force member, Dr. Deborah Birx, for an exclusive interview and asked Birx if some schools reopened too soon.

“I think every single county...needs to look at what their case rates are, what their test positives are,” Birx said. “Because if they’re finding students already positive, most likely, they were infected in the community and came to school already positive.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidance about hygiene, distancing, and face coverings in schools, but there’s no national mandate. So school administrators across the country are making the decisions.

“What’s your message to schools that don’t mandate masks?” Policastro asked.

“They should have masks,” Birx said. “I’ve gone around the country with that same, same comment. Everybody -- to protect themselves and to protect others -- should be wearing a mask.”

The CDC also leaves whether or not to test students for coronavirus up to schools. Some researchers think testing as many students as possible using antigen tests could help slow the spread. Antigen tests are a faster and cheaper option for COVID-19 testing, but can be less accurate than other kinds of tests.

“Do you think schools need to be testing students for coronavirus?” Policastro asked.

“If you wait for someone to have symptoms, you could have active spread in the schools,” Birx said. “It’s very important that every school has a plan.”

There’s still a lot we don’t know about coronavirus and kids. While most kids are not getting as sick as adults, Birx said they might be just as capable of spreading the disease.

Related Stories
Birx weighs in on President Trump’s coronavirus messaging
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, listens as President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Birx says college football players can get back on the field if they’re ‘ultra careful’
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Dubuque company works on Cedar Rapids’ recovery process after Monday’s derecho

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Errand Boys has sent a crew to Cedar Rapids to help with the recovery process after Monday's derecho.

Coronavirus

Dubuque group protests mask mandate ordinance issued by city council

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A group of protesters gathered at Washington Park in Dubuque to protest against the mask mandate ordinance issued by the Dubuque City Council and now enforced by the Dubuque Police Department.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.

Iowa

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Many TV9 viewers are starting to get power back on after Monday’s strong winds from a derecho that blew threw eastern Iowa- but they are sharing a common question: “If my power works, why is my cable or internet not working?”

News

Local cable, internet providers explain delays in service, despite some power being restored

Updated: 49 minutes ago

Latest News

Iowa

St. Luke’s Hospital sees increase in patients needing critical care, hospitalization

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
St. Luke’s Hospital announced Friday it will no longer be able to accommodate individuals in need of electricity in local hotels.

Local

Emergency shelter to open Friday night in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The new shelter will be located at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

National Politics

Trump dodges question on QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Trump has a long history of advancing false and sometimes racist conspiracies.

National Politics

Trump won't weigh in on QAnon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Trump refuses to answer question about QAnon while backing candidate who promotes its baseless theories.

Local

Linn Co. Emergency Management: Outdoor warning sirens will sound tonight for storms with 40+ mph winds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
Following Monday’s extreme damage caused by the derecho, Linn County Emergency Management announced it is changing its protocol for triggering outdoor warning sirens for storms Friday night.

Iowa

Tama County repairs damage, delays start of school

Updated: 1 hours ago
Of the nearly 17,000 residents, almost everybody is feeling some effects from the storm.