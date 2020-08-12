Advertisement

Stein Mart files for bankruptcy, may close all locations

Stein Mart has announced it is filing for bankruptcy, and it plans to close most, if not all locations.
Stein Mart has announced it is filing for bankruptcy, and it plans to close most, if not all locations.(WKYT)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Stein Mart has announced its filing for bankruptcy, and it expects to close a significant number of its locations as a result.

CEO Hunt Hawkins said the effects of the coronavirus on the economy and the existing retail environment are the prime reasons for the decision.

“The company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale,” Hawkins said in a news release. “The Company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business.”

Stein Mart operates 281 stores across 30 states. It was founded in Mississippi in 1908.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Another Ft. Hood soldier missing; Army asks for help

Updated: moments ago
The First Cavalry Division says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.

National

Explosion reported in port district of Corpus Christi, Texas

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters in Corpus Christi, Texas, are responding to an apparent explosion in the city’s port and refinery district.

National

US home sales spike 24.7% in July, another record

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Home sales in the United States rose a record-breaking 24.7% in July.

Iowa

Cleanup efforts continue following Waterloo tanker truck incident

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Officials in Waterloo said the fuel tanker incident that occurred Thursday morning involved a psychiatric subject who had been running around a parking lot naked before taking a tractor trailer loaded with about 7,600 gallons of diesel fuel.

National

Loughlin, Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The famous couple pleaded guilty in May to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents and elite athletic coaches across the country.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Postmaster says ‘no idea’ mailboxes, equipment being removed

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

National

Tropical Storm Laura forms as 2 Caribbean storms pose potential hurricane threats to US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic, becoming the latest in an active storm season.

Iowa

Grinnell hair salon customer describes the moment the derecho tore the roof off the building

Updated: 1 hours ago
A customer at a hair salon in Grinnell said she feared for her life as the derecho destroyed the building she was in.

News

Iowa City police investigating armed robbery and stabbing

Updated: 1 hours ago
This morning, police are looking for the man they say stabbed someone in an armed robbery at an Iowa City business.

National

German doctors gain access in Siberia to dissident Navalny in coma

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The family and allies of comatose Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a coma for a day, were fighting Friday to get him flown to a top German medical facility from a Siberian hospital but local doctors refused to authorize the transfer.

National Politics

Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US ‘season of darkness’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president was saluted by former Democratic foes as he became the party's official standard bearer for the campaign against President Donald Trump in November.