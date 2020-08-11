Advertisement

Widespread cell phone outages continue following windstorm

Storm damage reported in Cedar Rapids on Monday, August 10, 2020. (ETHAN STEIN/KCRG)
By Aaron Hepker
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More than 24 hours after a powerful storm system moved across Iowa producing winds in excess of 100 m.p.h., many areas remain without cell phone towers.

Cell phone providers report power outages and tower losses are causing service disruptions.

“Our teams continue to assess the damage from yesterday’s Derecho severe weather event. We have seen widespread power loss, storm damage and outages in the local service provider’s network, which maybe affecting service for some customers,” AT&T spokesperson Megan Daly told KCRG-TV9. “We are bringing equipment, including generators, from other states to help with recovery efforts in Iowa. While some areas may still be inaccessible because of storm damage and debris, our teams are making repairs as quickly and safely as conditions allow.”

Representatives did not have an estimate as to when service would be restored.

