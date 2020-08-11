Advertisement

Tuesday’s weather not a concern for cleanup efforts

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A much calmer day is in store for eastern Iowa, well-earned after yesterday’s stormy weather.

Somewhat cooler temperatures and lower humidity will be present today. Expect light northeasterly winds under mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the lower 80s.

Another dry day for Wednesday but a little bit warmer, before a slight chance for showers and storms tomorrow night into Thursday. Highs warm up a bit toward the end of the work week, but latest indications are for a pretty decent cooldown by the end of the weekend into the first half of next week.

No significant storm systems are expected in the coming days, though overall a relatively dry pattern hangs around.

