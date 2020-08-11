Advertisement

Storms end as comfortable conditions return

By Joe Winters
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

Cold front moves to the east with a refreshing change for Tuesday. Showers and storms end as a drier air moss moves to the east. Dew points that climbed into the 70s on Monday fall into the 50s. The more comfortable air mass sticks with us for one day as a rising muggy meter is already with us for the middle of the week. Rain chances are minimal at best for the rest of the week with highs staying in the middle to upper 80s.

