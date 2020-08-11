Six additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Iowa as number of cases climbs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 203 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 49,203.

38,001 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 754. Six additional deaths had been reported since Monday morning’s total, increasing the overall death toll in the state to 937. 224 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, which is the same number as 24 hours ago. 57 of those patients are in intensive care units. 23 patients are using ventilators.

An additional 1,907 tests were reported by public and private labs since Monday morning. The positivity rate during that reporting period was 10.6%, higher than the previous 24 hours’ rate of 10.5%. A total of 525,835 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

