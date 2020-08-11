Advertisement

Roof caves in at northeast Cedar Rapids home following Monday’s storms

By Mary Green
Published: Aug. 10, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mike Sion has lived at his home on Wenig Road NE in Cedar Rapids for 27 years.

He and his wife, Paula, are hoping Monday isn’t the last day they stay there, but they won’t be sleeping at home for a while, after storms that day destroyed their roof.

“I just put a roof on it two years ago, so I thought my roof would be in good shape,” Mike said. “But I guess I’ll have to reroof it now.”

Neither Mike nor Paula were home at the time the storm rolled through Monday afternoon, but their German shepherd, Bear, was.

“I was just hoping he didn’t tear the house apart,” Mike said. “He didn’t have to.

“The storm did it for us.”

Mike was working in Hiawatha at the time, and he had no idea what he would find when he got home, with trees and power lines down throughout the city.

“I thought, ‘Well, hopefully we’ve got some trees down, things like that.’ But I didn’t expect this at all. Nobody does,” he said.

Across the street from their home is Kennedy High School, which sustained damage to its roofs and athletic fields, where stadium light poles were snapped in half, trees fell across the tennis courts, and batting cages were flattened by the winds.

https://twitter.com/MaryGreenNews/status/1292962538771144704

The Sions couldn’t believe the heavily damaged home across the street from Kennedy belonged to them.

But at that point, they still had part of a roof.

“[Paula] was in the bedroom, and then the bedroom ceiling just caved in. Luckily, she was in the doorway and got out,” Mike said.

Then the rest of the roof fell too right after that, so they moved quickly throughout the home, grabbing the precious memories they couldn’t lose.

“Some clay things my kids had made when they were in school, family pictures that can’t be replaced,” Mike said.

They were able to save those items, and their dog, Bear, is OK too.

They planned to stay at Mike’s mother’s home in Cedar Rapids on Monday night, though, like much of eastern Iowa, it was without power.

“We at least have a place to go, thank God, because I wouldn’t want to go to a hotel right now with the way the world is,” Mike said.

They’ll have to wait a little longer to get back to their own home.

“I hope they can fix it, because there’s a lot of memories in that house,” Mike said.

