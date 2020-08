CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winds topping 100 miles per hour left a path of destruction across Eastern Iowa on Monday. Hundreds of thousands of people are without power and the sound of chainsaws can be heard for miles. KCRG-TV9 Viewers captured the storm and its aftermath. Check out those pictures and videos below and upload your own.

