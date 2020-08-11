Advertisement

Over 80 wind gust reports across Monday’s storm path through Iowa

An outline of storm reports associated with a derecho in the Midwest on Monday, August 10, 2020.
An outline of storm reports associated with a derecho in the Midwest on Monday, August 10, 2020.(KCRG)
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of reports of severe winds were relayed to the various National Weather Service offices that serve Iowa on Monday, as an intense derecho moved across the state during the morning and early afternoon.

The highest came in Linn County about a mile south of Midway township, measured by a member of emergency management. Two more reports of 100+ mph winds were received, with the observing station at Marshalltown’s airport not far behind at 99 mph. All in all, 26 of the 82 total wind gust measurements or estimates so far in Iowa would be considered “significant” for meteorological record-keeping purposes. That level is defined as a gust of 75 mph or greater.

Wind gust reports relayed to the National Weather Service as of Noon on Tuesday, with the highest listed first:

CountyLocationMag.
LINN1 S MIDWAY112
MARSHALL2 WNW LE GRAND106
LINNHIAWATHA100
MARSHALL4 E ALBION99
MARSHALL2 S MARSHALLTOWN95
MARSHALL3 SW MARSHALLTOWN91
BENTONBLAIRSTOWN90
BENTONATKINS90
TAMA3 S CHELSEA90
SCOTTDAVENPORT AIRPORT86
JASPER2 SSW PRAIRIE CITY85
POLK1 W URBANDALE85
POLK1 W ELKHART85
GREENE2 ESE JEFFERSON83
JASPERCOLFAX80
POLK1 N DES MOINES INT AIRP80
POLK3 E SAYLORVILLE78
HARDIN3 S HUBBARD77
POLK2 E SAYLORVILLE77
MADISON5 WSW CUMMING75
MAHASKALEIGHTON75
MARSHALL2 SW CONRAD75
MUSCATINEMUSCATINE75
POLKDES MOINES INT AIRPORT75
SCOTTDAVENPORT MUNICIPALITY75
CARROLL3 WSW GLIDDEN74
CLINTONCLINTON AIRPORT74
LINN1 ENE FAIRFAX74
JOHNSONTIFFIN73
LINN3 W CEDAR RAPIDS73
MARION3 SSW KNOXVILLE71
BENTONBELLE PLAINE70
BENTON6 NNE VAN HORNE70
BENTONVINTON70
CEDARWEST BRANCH70
CEDARBENNETT70
DALLAS1 N PERRY70
DALLAS2 WSW MINBURN70
DALLAS4 WNW DE SOTO70
DALLASADEL70
GREENECHURDAN70
HARDINHUBBARD70
HARRISON2 NW LITTLE SIOUX70
IOWAAMANA70
JEFFERSON1 S FAIRFIELD70
JOHNSON4 ENE IOWA CITY70
POLK1 WSW WEST DES MOINES70
POLK1 E CLIVE70
SCOTTPARK VIEW70
STORYGILBERT70
STORY1 N AMES70
STORY1 WSW AMES70
TAMATOLEDO70
POLK3 NE ANKENY69
LINNCEDAR RAPIDS MUNICIPALI68
SCOTT1 NNW BETTENDORF68
BOONE2 WSW PILOT MOUND65
DALLAS2 SE ADEL65
GUTHRIE5 SSE GUTHRIE CENTER65
GUTHRIE4 WSW BAGLEY65
SHELBY5 S HARLAN64
DECATUR2 ENE LAMONI62
STORY3 ENE AMES62
CEDAR2 W LIME CITY61
CASS4 SSE ATLANTIC60
DES MOINESBURLINGTON REGIONAL AIR60
GRUNDY1 S GRUNDY CENTER60
HAMILTON3 WSW WEBSTER CITY60
JEFFERSONFAIRFIELD MUNICIPALITY60
POTTAWATTAMIE1 N UNDERWOOD60
SHELBY3 E HARLAN60
WAPELLOOTTUMWA60
BOONEMADRID59
HARRISON4 S LOGAN58
HENRYMOUNT PLEASANT AIRPORT58
MUSCATINEMUSCATINE AIRPORT58
WARRENINDIANOLA58

