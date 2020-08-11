Over 80 wind gust reports across Monday’s storm path through Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of reports of severe winds were relayed to the various National Weather Service offices that serve Iowa on Monday, as an intense derecho moved across the state during the morning and early afternoon.
The highest came in Linn County about a mile south of Midway township, measured by a member of emergency management. Two more reports of 100+ mph winds were received, with the observing station at Marshalltown’s airport not far behind at 99 mph. All in all, 26 of the 82 total wind gust measurements or estimates so far in Iowa would be considered “significant” for meteorological record-keeping purposes. That level is defined as a gust of 75 mph or greater.
Wind gust reports relayed to the National Weather Service as of Noon on Tuesday, with the highest listed first:
|County
|Location
|Mag.
|LINN
|1 S MIDWAY
|112
|MARSHALL
|2 WNW LE GRAND
|106
|LINN
|HIAWATHA
|100
|MARSHALL
|4 E ALBION
|99
|MARSHALL
|2 S MARSHALLTOWN
|95
|MARSHALL
|3 SW MARSHALLTOWN
|91
|BENTON
|BLAIRSTOWN
|90
|BENTON
|ATKINS
|90
|TAMA
|3 S CHELSEA
|90
|SCOTT
|DAVENPORT AIRPORT
|86
|SCOTT
|DAVENPORT AIRPORT
|86
|JASPER
|2 SSW PRAIRIE CITY
|85
|POLK
|1 W URBANDALE
|85
|POLK
|1 W ELKHART
|85
|GREENE
|2 ESE JEFFERSON
|83
|JASPER
|COLFAX
|80
|POLK
|1 N DES MOINES INT AIRP
|80
|POLK
|3 E SAYLORVILLE
|78
|HARDIN
|3 S HUBBARD
|77
|POLK
|2 E SAYLORVILLE
|77
|MADISON
|5 WSW CUMMING
|75
|MAHASKA
|LEIGHTON
|75
|MARSHALL
|2 SW CONRAD
|75
|MUSCATINE
|MUSCATINE
|75
|POLK
|DES MOINES INT AIRPORT
|75
|SCOTT
|DAVENPORT MUNICIPALITY
|75
|CARROLL
|3 WSW GLIDDEN
|74
|CLINTON
|CLINTON AIRPORT
|74
|LINN
|1 ENE FAIRFAX
|74
|JOHNSON
|TIFFIN
|73
|LINN
|3 W CEDAR RAPIDS
|73
|MARION
|3 SSW KNOXVILLE
|71
|BENTON
|BELLE PLAINE
|70
|BENTON
|6 NNE VAN HORNE
|70
|BENTON
|VINTON
|70
|CEDAR
|WEST BRANCH
|70
|CEDAR
|BENNETT
|70
|DALLAS
|1 N PERRY
|70
|DALLAS
|2 WSW MINBURN
|70
|DALLAS
|4 WNW DE SOTO
|70
|DALLAS
|ADEL
|70
|GREENE
|CHURDAN
|70
|HARDIN
|HUBBARD
|70
|HARRISON
|2 NW LITTLE SIOUX
|70
|IOWA
|AMANA
|70
|JEFFERSON
|1 S FAIRFIELD
|70
|JOHNSON
|4 ENE IOWA CITY
|70
|POLK
|1 WSW WEST DES MOINES
|70
|POLK
|1 E CLIVE
|70
|SCOTT
|PARK VIEW
|70
|STORY
|GILBERT
|70
|STORY
|1 N AMES
|70
|STORY
|1 WSW AMES
|70
|TAMA
|TOLEDO
|70
|CLINTON
|CLINTON AIRPORT
|69
|JOHNSON
|IOWA CITY AIRPORT
|69
|JOHNSON
|IOWA CITY AIRPORT
|69
|POLK
|3 NE ANKENY
|69
|SCOTT
|DAVENPORT MUNICIPALITY
|69
|LINN
|CEDAR RAPIDS MUNICIPALI
|68
|SCOTT
|1 NNW BETTENDORF
|68
|BOONE
|2 WSW PILOT MOUND
|65
|DALLAS
|2 SE ADEL
|65
|GUTHRIE
|5 SSE GUTHRIE CENTER
|65
|GUTHRIE
|4 WSW BAGLEY
|65
|SHELBY
|5 S HARLAN
|64
|DECATUR
|2 ENE LAMONI
|62
|STORY
|3 ENE AMES
|62
|CEDAR
|2 W LIME CITY
|61
|CASS
|4 SSE ATLANTIC
|60
|DES MOINES
|BURLINGTON REGIONAL AIR
|60
|GRUNDY
|1 S GRUNDY CENTER
|60
|HAMILTON
|3 WSW WEBSTER CITY
|60
|JEFFERSON
|FAIRFIELD MUNICIPALITY
|60
|POTTAWATTAMIE
|1 N UNDERWOOD
|60
|SHELBY
|3 E HARLAN
|60
|WAPELLO
|OTTUMWA
|60
|BOONE
|MADRID
|59
|HARRISON
|4 S LOGAN
|58
|HENRY
|MOUNT PLEASANT AIRPORT
|58
|MUSCATINE
|MUSCATINE AIRPORT
|58
|WARREN
|INDIANOLA
|58
