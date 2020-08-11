Over 80 wind gust reports across Monday’s storm path through Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of reports of severe winds were relayed to the various National Weather Service offices that serve Iowa on Monday, as an intense derecho moved across the state during the morning and early afternoon.

The highest came in Linn County about a mile south of Midway township, measured by a member of emergency management. Two more reports of 100+ mph winds were received, with the observing station at Marshalltown’s airport not far behind at 99 mph. All in all, 26 of the 82 total wind gust measurements or estimates so far in Iowa would be considered “significant” for meteorological record-keeping purposes. That level is defined as a gust of 75 mph or greater.

Wind gust reports relayed to the National Weather Service as of Noon on Tuesday, with the highest listed first:

County Location Mag. LINN 1 S MIDWAY 112 MARSHALL 2 WNW LE GRAND 106 LINN HIAWATHA 100 MARSHALL 4 E ALBION 99 MARSHALL 2 S MARSHALLTOWN 95 MARSHALL 3 SW MARSHALLTOWN 91 BENTON BLAIRSTOWN 90 BENTON ATKINS 90 TAMA 3 S CHELSEA 90 SCOTT DAVENPORT AIRPORT 86 SCOTT DAVENPORT AIRPORT 86 JASPER 2 SSW PRAIRIE CITY 85 POLK 1 W URBANDALE 85 POLK 1 W ELKHART 85 GREENE 2 ESE JEFFERSON 83 JASPER COLFAX 80 POLK 1 N DES MOINES INT AIRP 80 POLK 3 E SAYLORVILLE 78 HARDIN 3 S HUBBARD 77 POLK 2 E SAYLORVILLE 77 MADISON 5 WSW CUMMING 75 MAHASKA LEIGHTON 75 MARSHALL 2 SW CONRAD 75 MUSCATINE MUSCATINE 75 POLK DES MOINES INT AIRPORT 75 SCOTT DAVENPORT MUNICIPALITY 75 CARROLL 3 WSW GLIDDEN 74 CLINTON CLINTON AIRPORT 74 LINN 1 ENE FAIRFAX 74 JOHNSON TIFFIN 73 LINN 3 W CEDAR RAPIDS 73 MARION 3 SSW KNOXVILLE 71 BENTON BELLE PLAINE 70 BENTON 6 NNE VAN HORNE 70 BENTON VINTON 70 CEDAR WEST BRANCH 70 CEDAR BENNETT 70 DALLAS 1 N PERRY 70 DALLAS 2 WSW MINBURN 70 DALLAS 4 WNW DE SOTO 70 DALLAS ADEL 70 GREENE CHURDAN 70 HARDIN HUBBARD 70 HARRISON 2 NW LITTLE SIOUX 70 IOWA AMANA 70 JEFFERSON 1 S FAIRFIELD 70 JOHNSON 4 ENE IOWA CITY 70 POLK 1 WSW WEST DES MOINES 70 POLK 1 E CLIVE 70 SCOTT PARK VIEW 70 STORY GILBERT 70 STORY 1 N AMES 70 STORY 1 WSW AMES 70 TAMA TOLEDO 70 CLINTON CLINTON AIRPORT 69 JOHNSON IOWA CITY AIRPORT 69 JOHNSON IOWA CITY AIRPORT 69 POLK 3 NE ANKENY 69 SCOTT DAVENPORT MUNICIPALITY 69 LINN CEDAR RAPIDS MUNICIPALI 68 SCOTT 1 NNW BETTENDORF 68 BOONE 2 WSW PILOT MOUND 65 DALLAS 2 SE ADEL 65 GUTHRIE 5 SSE GUTHRIE CENTER 65 GUTHRIE 4 WSW BAGLEY 65 SHELBY 5 S HARLAN 64 DECATUR 2 ENE LAMONI 62 STORY 3 ENE AMES 62 CEDAR 2 W LIME CITY 61 CASS 4 SSE ATLANTIC 60 DES MOINES BURLINGTON REGIONAL AIR 60 GRUNDY 1 S GRUNDY CENTER 60 HAMILTON 3 WSW WEBSTER CITY 60 JEFFERSON FAIRFIELD MUNICIPALITY 60 POTTAWATTAMIE 1 N UNDERWOOD 60 SHELBY 3 E HARLAN 60 WAPELLO OTTUMWA 60 BOONE MADRID 59 HARRISON 4 S LOGAN 58 HENRY MOUNT PLEASANT AIRPORT 58 MUSCATINE MUSCATINE AIRPORT 58 WARREN INDIANOLA 58

