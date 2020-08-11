Martelle residents react to devastating severe thunderstorm

Martelle, Iowa (KCRG) - Martelle was hit hard by Monday’s storms. Folded bins and trees on the ground set the scene.

Dave Smith had never seen anything like it before.

”Nothing has ever been that bad around here,” he said. “There has been winds that have pushed bins over and stuff, but nothing like that here.”

You could not miss Dave’s house from the road: his enormous trees were completely pulled from the ground.

”I just kept watching the trees and they just, all of a sudden fell over, like dominoes,” he recalled. “It is Mother Nature, there is nothing you can do besides clean it up.”

Chelsey Blum said she heard of the storm through friends and social media.

”Even our family in Des Moines said, ‘Be ready, it is strong,” she mentioned. “So we were outside, got everything that we thought would blow away, secured it down.”

She also said it is the worst storm she has ever experienced.

“This is probably the craziest storm I have been through,” she said.

