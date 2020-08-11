Advertisement

Marion businesses damaged in storm

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) -Monday’s storm had straight line winds with speeds between 70 and 110 mph, and uptown Marion businesses saw a lot of damage as a result.

Scott Bezek has owned Scott’s Furniture Store and More for more than 30 years in Marion. He says he’s never seen a storm like the one that came through Monday. He says he walked up and down the block by 10th Street and 7th Avenue, looking at the damage on other businesses. “The thing that surprised me was I thought it was just this little area that got hit hard. Then I heard it’s kind of all over the county or so,” says Bezek. 

He says his building was built back in the 1800′s, and on Monday, it lost the chimney and most of the roof. Bezek says he was watching from upstairs when it came crashing down, along with a pine tree taller than the house, saying “And you know we saw the tree go, and we saw the end of the gable go, and that’s when I got scared cause I knew the wind could get underneath.” 

Just down the road from Scotts Furniture Store and More, Marion City Park had a significant number of trees down, and branches scattered across the lawn here. The block at 10th Street and 7th Avenue was lined with shingles and broken wood from several uptown stores.

Zoey’s Pizzeria lost a brick wall at the back of the restaurant., and as of Monday afternoon, the walls still standing were torn up and at an angle and the roof was stripped down to wood and hanging over the bricks. Wit’s End Coffeehouse lost its roof due to the winds. 

Bezek got help from friends and neighbors cleaning the fallen pieces of his roof out of the street. He says he has no idea how long it will take to rebuild...but they're just glad no one was hurt. 

The city of Marion says it’s seeing widespread damage and it’s also gotten reports of gas leaks.

