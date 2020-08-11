Advertisement

Linn County REC calls in out-of-state crews to assist with power outages

(KY3)
By Jay Greene
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Linn County REC said at least 19,000 members are without power.

“We have called in outside crews from Missouri and northern Iowa to assist Linn County REC crews in the power restoration efforts,” Linn County REC said in a press release. “Since the damage to our system is so widespread, we are anticipating an extended outage period for our members. Therefore, please prepare if you have not done so already.”

“Linn County REC line crews are continuing to work on the damage to our distribution system after Monday’s storm, the release said. “Power was restored to 10,000 member-consumers in our southern service territory when transmission lines faults were corrected at 3:45 a.m. Restoration in other areas will not take place until the power supply comes back on.”

As of Tuesday morning, hundreds of thousands of Iowans remained without power following Monday’s derecho that brought winds of up to 100 miles per hour.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Johnson County included in Gov. Reynold’s disaster proclamation

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for 6 counties.

Local

Derechos are relatively uncommon, and uncommonly intense

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Monday’s line of severe storms will easily be classified using a term that you may not have heard of before.

News

Belle Plaine mayor declares state of emergency, curfew

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jay Greene
Belle Plaine Mayor Dave Fish declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning following Monday’s derecho.

Iowa

Martelle residents react to devastating severe thunderstorm

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Jones County has one of the areas hit the hardest by Monday's severe storms.

Latest News

Local

PHOTOS: 2020 Wind Storm

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Winds topping 100 miles per hour left a path of destruction across Eastern Iowa on Monday.

News

Roof caves in at northeast Cedar Rapids home following Monday’s storms

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
The neighborhood near Kennedy High School was one of many in Cedar Rapids that sustained heavy damage after storms Monday.

News

Roof caves in at northeast Cedar Rapids home

Updated: 12 hours ago
Monday's storm heavily damaged a neighborhood in northeast Cedar Rapids.

News

Marion businesses damaged in storm

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Monday’s storm had straight line winds with speeds between 70 and 110 mph, and uptown Marion businesses saw a lot of damage.

News

marion storm damage

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

50 storm-related injuries reported in Cedar Rapids-area

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hepker
About 50 people were injured as strong storms pushed through Linn County Monday.