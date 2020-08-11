Linn County REC calls in out-of-state crews to assist with power outages

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Linn County REC said at least 19,000 members are without power.

“We have called in outside crews from Missouri and northern Iowa to assist Linn County REC crews in the power restoration efforts,” Linn County REC said in a press release. “Since the damage to our system is so widespread, we are anticipating an extended outage period for our members. Therefore, please prepare if you have not done so already.”

“Linn County REC line crews are continuing to work on the damage to our distribution system after Monday’s storm, the release said. “Power was restored to 10,000 member-consumers in our southern service territory when transmission lines faults were corrected at 3:45 a.m. Restoration in other areas will not take place until the power supply comes back on.”

As of Tuesday morning, hundreds of thousands of Iowans remained without power following Monday’s derecho that brought winds of up to 100 miles per hour.

