Johnson County included in Gov. Reynold’s disaster proclamation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday issued a disaster proclamation for Boone, Clinton, Dallas, Johnson, Marshall, and Story counties. It allows state resources to respond to recovery efforts following Monday’s storms.

The release from the governor’s office said it could be issued for additional counties.

“The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Dallas, Johnson, Marshall, and Story counties,” the release said.

The program provides grants up to $5,000 for families with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum income of $43,440 for a family of three. Grants cover home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Those looking for reimbursements are required to show original receipts.

Read the full announcement below:

“Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation in response to a severe weather system that moved across Iowa and caused widespread damage August 10.

The proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in Boone, Clinton, Dallas, Johnson, Marshall, and Story counties. The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Dallas, Johnson, Marshall, and Story counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,440 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

In addition, the proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions pertaining to weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services and the movement of loads related to responding to the severe storm system throughout the state of Iowa.

Proclamations may be issued for additional counties.

Iowa residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.