Advertisement

GRAPHIC: More arrests expected in brawl during pro-police rally in Colorado

A brawl that erupted at a pro-police rally in Ft. Collins, Colo., is under investigation. Three people were arrested.
A brawl that erupted at a pro-police rally in Ft. Collins, Colo., is under investigation. Three people were arrested.(Source: KCNC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Police are still investigating a brawl that broke out during a pro-police rally in northern Colorado over the weekend and expect to make more arrests.

Three people were arrested and another cited after fights broke out at a Colorado pro-police rally that attracted counter protesters, authorities said.

The “Back the Blue” rally drew hundreds of people outside the Fort Collins police department Saturday afternoon.

Some counter demonstrators say some of the pro-police rally goers were the instigators in Saturday’s melee.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some may find the video embedded below disturbing.

However, Fort Collins police chief Jeff Swoboda is standing by his statement that there were aggressors on both sides.

He said several people on each side were armed with weapons, including sidearms and brass knuckles, and were looking to get into a fight.

He says police don’t want the support of people who don’t show concern for other people’s safety.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Parents of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police over his death

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

News

Alliant Energy: could be ‘several days’ before power is back for many Iowans

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
A statement from the company said it could take ‘several days’ before a majority of services are restored.

Iowa

Over 80 wind gust reports across Monday’s storm path through Iowa

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Dozens of reports of severe winds were relayed to the various National Weather Service offices that serve Iowa on Monday.

National

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao discusses new bus system grants

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Duane Arnold Energy Center ‘stable’ following severe weather

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
Nextera Energy said the Duane Arnold Energy Center is ‘stable’ following Monday’s strong storms that moved through the state.

News

Six additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Iowa as number of cases climbs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jay Greene
As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 203 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 49,203.

National Politics

Texas food bank experiences extremely high demand

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Some Texans lined up at a food bank in Dallas before sunrise on Tuesday to get essentials.

National Politics

Food banks are in high demand

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The struggle for millions of Americans to put food on the table is very real.

National

Bindi Irwin and husband are expecting first child

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The 22-year-old daughter of the late conservationist and television personality Steve Irwin said she’s in her first trimester.

News

Gov. Reynolds to tour storm damage in Linn, Tama counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jay Greene
Gov. Reynolds on Tuesday said she will be touring damage from Monday’s storm in Tama and Linn counties.