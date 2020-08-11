Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds to tour storm damage in Linn, Tama counties

This picture shows damage in NE Cedar Rapids from the derecho that hit eastern Iowa on Monday.
This picture shows damage in NE Cedar Rapids from the derecho that hit eastern Iowa on Monday.(Maureen Usher)
By Jay Greene
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds on Tuesday said she will be touring damage from Monday’s storm in Tama and Linn counties.

Monday’s derecho brought winds of more than 100 miles per hour to many areas of eastern Iowa. Cedar Rapids police reported at least 50 people were hurt.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for six Iowa counties including Johnson County.

The Iowa Utilities Board called the storm one of the worst the state has ever seen.

At least 450,000 people were still without power as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

