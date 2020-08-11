Duane Arnold Energy Center ‘stable’ following severe weather

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Nextera Energy said the Duane Arnold Energy Center is ‘stable’ following Monday’s strong wind storm that moved through the state.

According to spokesperson Peter Robbins, “the shutdown was due to an interruption of the power coming into the site due to the storms. The plant remains shut down and is stable.”

Robbins said the storms did damage the cooling towers at the plant.

“The cooling towers are used as part of electricity production to cool steam after it exits the turbine,” Robbins said. “The cooling towers are not required to cool critical nuclear components, including the reactor. There was some additional damage to the exterior of some buildings, but nothing that impacted our safety systems or critical components.”

He said the plant is ‘stable’ and running on backup power.

Robbins said there’s no word on when the plant might return to service as officials assess the situation.

