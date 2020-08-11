Advertisement

Duane Arnold Energy Center ‘stable’ following severe weather

A marker in front of the Duane Arnold Energy Center notes power production started here in 1974. It will now end in the year 2020.
A marker in front of the Duane Arnold Energy Center notes power production started here in 1974. It will now end in the year 2020.(KCRG)
By Jay Greene
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - Nextera Energy said the Duane Arnold Energy Center is ‘stable’ following Monday’s strong wind storm that moved through the state.

According to spokesperson Peter Robbins, “the shutdown was due to an interruption of the power coming into the site due to the storms. The plant remains shut down and is stable.”

Robbins said the storms did damage the cooling towers at the plant.

“The cooling towers are used as part of electricity production to cool steam after it exits the turbine,” Robbins said. “The cooling towers are not required to cool critical nuclear components, including the reactor. There was some additional damage to the exterior of some buildings, but nothing that impacted our safety systems or critical components.”

He said the plant is ‘stable’ and running on backup power.

Robbins said there’s no word on when the plant might return to service as officials assess the situation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alliant Energy: could be ‘several days’ before power is back for many Iowans

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
A statement from the company said it could take ‘several days’ before a majority of services are restored.

Iowa

Over 80 wind gust reports across Monday’s storm path through Iowa

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Dozens of reports of severe winds were relayed to the various National Weather Service offices that serve Iowa on Monday.

News

Six additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Iowa as number of cases climbs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jay Greene
As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 203 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 49,203.

News

Gov. Reynolds to tour storm damage in Linn, Tama counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jay Greene
Gov. Reynolds on Tuesday said she will be touring damage from Monday’s storm in Tama and Linn counties.

Latest News

News

Johnson County included in Gov. Reynold’s disaster proclamation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for 6 counties.

Local

Derechos are relatively uncommon, and uncommonly intense

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Monday’s line of severe storms will easily be classified using a term that you may not have heard of before.

News

Belle Plaine mayor declares state of emergency, curfew

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
Belle Plaine Mayor Dave Fish declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning following Monday’s derecho.

News

Linn County REC calls in out-of-state crews to assist with power outages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
As of 8 a.m. Monday morning, Linn County REC said at least 19,000 members are without power.

Iowa

Martelle residents react to devastating severe thunderstorm

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Jones County has one of the areas hit the hardest by Monday's severe storms.

Local

PHOTOS: 2020 Wind Storm

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Winds topping 100 miles per hour left a path of destruction across Eastern Iowa on Monday.