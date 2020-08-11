Cyclist killed as storms moved through Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died following severe storms that moved through Linn County Monday afternoon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Rowland, 63, of Solon, was biking on the bike trail near Ely Road and Wright Brothers Blvd when a severe storm came thru the area bringing down several trees Monday afternoon.

Thomas was struck by one of these trees that fell onto the bike trail. Thomas sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

No other information has been released.

