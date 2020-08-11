Advertisement

Curfew issued in Cedar Rapids following widespread storm damage

Storm damage in northwest Cedar Rapids on Monday, August 10, 2020. (KCRG)
Storm damage in northwest Cedar Rapids on Monday, August 10, 2020. (KCRG)
By Aaron Hepker
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following Monday’s damaging severe weather, the City of Cedar Rapids is putting a citywide curfew in place.

The curfew goes into effect at 10 p.m. and continues until 6 a.m.

The city is also asking residents to stay home as crews work to clear debris.

City of Cedar Rapids garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection may face delays. Garbage collection will be prioritized. Set carts in collection area on the routine collection day and leave out until collected.

August 11th City of Cedar Rapids City Council meeting canceled.

City of Cedar Rapids transit service is suspended through Wednesday, August 12.

