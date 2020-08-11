Belle Plaine mayor declares state of emergency, curfew

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Belle Plaine Mayor Dave Fish declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning following Monday’s derecho. A curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. is being put into place until further notice.

The mayor requests that no outside visitors come to Belle Plaine as crews try to clean up.

Those helping with clean-up and essential services are asked to meet at the Belle Plaine Community Center, 1309 5th Avenue.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.