Advertisement

Alliant Energy: could be ‘several days’ before power is back for many Iowans

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
By Jay Greene
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Alliant Energy reports more than 200,000 customers are still without power following Monday’s strong wind storm.

A statement from the company said it could take ‘several days’ before a majority of services are restored.

“For some customers, especially those living in more rural areas, it could be longer,” said Terry Kouba, SVP at Alliant Energy and President of the Iowa Utility Company. We’re asking for patience as our crews work around the clock. Their safety and the safety of our customers is our top priority.” 

Essential services and facilities critical to public health and safety such as hospitals, nursing homes, fire and police departments, and water systems will get power back first.

“Then, crews will be dispatched to repair lines that will return service to the largest number of customers in the least amount of time. Service to neighborhoods, industries and businesses are restored systematically,” the statement said.

At this point, customers do not need to report outages, but anyone who sees downed lines or damaged equipment should call 800-255-4268.

Customers with a downed electrical connection on their house will need to contract with an electrician to have the equipment fixed. The pole to the meter on customer homes is considered customer-owned. It can and should be fixed as you await power restoration as Alliant Energy cannot reconnect power to any damaged equipment due to safety concerns. 

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Over 80 wind gust reports across Monday’s storm path through Iowa

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Dozens of reports of severe winds were relayed to the various National Weather Service offices that serve Iowa on Monday.

News

Duane Arnold Energy Center ‘stable’ following severe weather

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
Nextera Energy said the Duane Arnold Energy Center is ‘stable’ following Monday’s strong storms that moved through the state.

News

Six additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Iowa as number of cases climbs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jay Greene
As of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 203 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 49,203.

News

Gov. Reynolds to tour storm damage in Linn, Tama counties

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jay Greene
Gov. Reynolds on Tuesday said she will be touring damage from Monday’s storm in Tama and Linn counties.

Latest News

News

Johnson County included in Gov. Reynold’s disaster proclamation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for 6 counties.

Local

Derechos are relatively uncommon, and uncommonly intense

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corey Thompson
Monday’s line of severe storms will easily be classified using a term that you may not have heard of before.

News

Belle Plaine mayor declares state of emergency, curfew

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
Belle Plaine Mayor Dave Fish declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning following Monday’s derecho.

News

Linn County REC calls in out-of-state crews to assist with power outages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
As of 8 a.m. Monday morning, Linn County REC said at least 19,000 members are without power.

Iowa

Martelle residents react to devastating severe thunderstorm

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Jones County has one of the areas hit the hardest by Monday's severe storms.

Local

PHOTOS: 2020 Wind Storm

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Winds topping 100 miles per hour left a path of destruction across Eastern Iowa on Monday.