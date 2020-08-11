Alliant Energy: could be ‘several days’ before power is back for many Iowans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Alliant Energy reports more than 200,000 customers are still without power following Monday’s strong wind storm.

A statement from the company said it could take ‘several days’ before a majority of services are restored.

“For some customers, especially those living in more rural areas, it could be longer,” said Terry Kouba, SVP at Alliant Energy and President of the Iowa Utility Company. We’re asking for patience as our crews work around the clock. Their safety and the safety of our customers is our top priority.”

Essential services and facilities critical to public health and safety such as hospitals, nursing homes, fire and police departments, and water systems will get power back first.

“Then, crews will be dispatched to repair lines that will return service to the largest number of customers in the least amount of time. Service to neighborhoods, industries and businesses are restored systematically,” the statement said.

At this point, customers do not need to report outages, but anyone who sees downed lines or damaged equipment should call 800-255-4268.

Customers with a downed electrical connection on their house will need to contract with an electrician to have the equipment fixed. The pole to the meter on customer homes is considered customer-owned. It can and should be fixed as you await power restoration as Alliant Energy cannot reconnect power to any damaged equipment due to safety concerns.

