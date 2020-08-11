50 storm-related injuries reported in Cedar Rapids-area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 50 people were injured as strong storms pushed through Linn County Monday.

Winds of more than 90 m.p.h. were reported in Linn County as storms moved through after 12 p.m. Monday.

Cedar Rapids public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said crews have responded to injuries involving bone fractures and at least one head injury.

No fatalities have been reported.

