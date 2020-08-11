Advertisement

50 storm-related injuries reported in Cedar Rapids-area

Storm damage reported in Cedar Rapids on Monday, August 10, 2020. (ETHAN STEIN/KCRG)
By Aaron Hepker
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 50 people were injured as strong storms pushed through Linn County Monday.

Winds of more than 90 m.p.h. were reported in Linn County as storms moved through after 12 p.m. Monday.

Cedar Rapids public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said crews have responded to injuries involving bone fractures and at least one head injury.

No fatalities have been reported.

