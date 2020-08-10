Advertisement

Two former Cedar Rapids Washington preps push forward after MAC spring football decision

By Josh Christensen
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to officially push its football season to the spring after concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision didn’t come as a surprise to former Cedar Rapids Washington preps Andrew Todd and Nolan Potter, who are now playing football in the MAC.

“There was never a moment in our program when we didn’t know what our coaching staff knew,” said Andrew Todd, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman at Miami of Ohio. “A lot of times they didn’t have answers for us; they were waiting on guys above them to make decisions.”

“As a program we kind of knew because our athletic director was really pushing for a spring schedule” said Nolan Potter, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman at Northern Illinois. “Our mentality was just go on like it’s normal until someone tells us different.”

Todd and Potter have been on campus with their teammates participating in workouts and practices. The MAC is working on new schedules for the sports affected by Saturday’s decision.

If football does happen in the spring, it’ll be more than a year since Todd and Potter have played in a live football game, but both of them say they’ll be ready no matter what.

“It’s going to be a lot different,” said Potter.

“I do know that when the spring comes, I’m incredibly excited to strap it up, and go out there and play with the guys that are in this program,” said Todd. “Even if that means a quick turnaround, we’re going to do it.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

John's Big Ol' Fish

John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, August 9, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josh Christensen
Here's the Sunday edition of John's Big Ol' Fish on August 9, 2020.

Sports

Two former Cedar Rapids Washington preps push forward after MAC spring football decision

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday 10p newscast recording

Sports

John's Big Ol' Fish: Sunday, August 9, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday 8a newscast recording

Hawkeyes

Big Ten puts hold on full-contact football practices

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
One of college sports’ biggest conferences issued a statement on Saturday indicating that football programs from its member universities will not be able to progress to the next phase in its rollout of football preseason camps.

Latest News

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Burr and Hotchkiss claim Pribyl Tournament titles

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT

Sports

Northern Iowa to play football in the spring after MVFC decision

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The Missouri Valley Football Conference moved its football season to the spring on Friday night.

Local

No football season for Drake after Pioneer Football League announces cancelation of 2020 fall season

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The Pioneer Football League announced Friday that they will not have a 2020 fall season. Locally, that means Drake University will not have a season.

Sports

Burr and Hotchkiss claim Pribyl Tournament titles

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:26 AM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Dillon Burr and Kaitlin Hotchkiss claimed the titles at the Rotary Pribyl Tournament in Cedar Rapids.

Sports

The Great Outdoors: TV9’s Josh Christensen joins local angler on the Cedar River for cat fishing

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:25 AM CDT
Weekend sports anchor Josh Christensen joins a local angler in Vinton for his first cat fishing trip.