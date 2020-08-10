Two former Cedar Rapids Washington preps push forward after MAC spring football decision

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to officially push its football season to the spring after concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision didn’t come as a surprise to former Cedar Rapids Washington preps Andrew Todd and Nolan Potter, who are now playing football in the MAC.

“There was never a moment in our program when we didn’t know what our coaching staff knew,” said Andrew Todd, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman at Miami of Ohio. “A lot of times they didn’t have answers for us; they were waiting on guys above them to make decisions.”

“As a program we kind of knew because our athletic director was really pushing for a spring schedule” said Nolan Potter, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman at Northern Illinois. “Our mentality was just go on like it’s normal until someone tells us different.”

Todd and Potter have been on campus with their teammates participating in workouts and practices. The MAC is working on new schedules for the sports affected by Saturday’s decision.

If football does happen in the spring, it’ll be more than a year since Todd and Potter have played in a live football game, but both of them say they’ll be ready no matter what.

“It’s going to be a lot different,” said Potter.

“I do know that when the spring comes, I’m incredibly excited to strap it up, and go out there and play with the guys that are in this program,” said Todd. “Even if that means a quick turnaround, we’re going to do it.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.