Total number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa reaches 49,000

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 10, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 268 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 49,000. 37,247 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 162.

One additional death had been reported since Sunday morning’s total, increasing the overall death toll in the state to 931.

224 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of three since 24 hours ago. 57 of those patients are in intensive care units. 23 patients are using ventilators, a an increase of three. 26 new patients were admitted to hospitals due to the disease during the reporting period, compared to the previous period’s 32 new patients.

An additional 2,548 tests were reported by public and private labs since Sunday morning. The positivity rate during that reporting period was 10.5%, higher than the previous 24 hours’ rate of 8.9%. A total of 523,928 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

