Thousands of Iowans without power following Monday’s storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Between MidAmerican Energy, Alliant Energy and Rural Electric Cooperatives, at least 154,000 customers were without powers following storms in Iowa Monday afternoon.

Storms with winds up to 70 miles an hour moved through during the afternoon hours.

There were reports of flipped cars and damaged trees in central Iowa.

