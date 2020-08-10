Advertisement

Thousands of Iowans without power following Monday’s storms

(KY3)
By Jay Greene
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Between MidAmerican Energy, Alliant Energy and Rural Electric Cooperatives, at least 154,000 customers were without powers following storms in Iowa Monday afternoon.

Storms with winds up to 70 miles an hour moved through during the afternoon hours.

There were reports of flipped cars and damaged trees in central Iowa.

News

Iowa City police looking for suspect following armed robbery in downtown area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
Police in Iowa City said they are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery in the downtown area early Sunday morning.

News

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to require masks once again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores are now requiring customers to wear masks.

News

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa reaches 49,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jay Greene
Since the start of the pandemic, Iowa has confirmed 49,000 positive COVID-19 cases

News

34 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in western Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCCI
Crews with AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport rescued 34 dogs from what they called deplorable conditions at a home in western Iowa.

Local

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, widespread damaging wind likely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A good portion of eastern Iowa is under threat for severe weather on Monday with a fast-moving line of storms expected to move across the state.

News

Cedar Rapids law firm helps teachers prepare living wills, healthcare documents before school year starts

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Attorney Scott Shoemaker said he wanted to provide some peace of mind to educators and school staff as they head into an unprecedented school year.

News

SYC: Two Ten Bracelets

Updated: 15 hours ago
A North Liberty woman is making bracelets to support students and teachers as they return to the classroom.

News

Law firm helps teachers prepare for going back to school

Updated: 15 hours ago
A Cedar Rapids law firm offered to help any school employee in Linn Count for free to prepare a living will, healthcare power of attorney, and HIPAA release.

Iowa

North Liberty mom beads bracelets to support students, teachers in return to school

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Five dollars from each "LOVE" bracelet sold will help Iowa City Schools buy PPE for their teachers and students.

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.