Storm disrupts KCRG signals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Due to the storm that came across eastern Iowa early Monday afternoon, you may not be able to see our signal.

We are currently off the air for our viewers using an antenna, DirecTV, and Dish Network.

KCRG is available on cable systems across eastern Iowa, at KCRG.com, the KCRG Facebook page, our news and weather apps, and the Roku app.

Our engineering staff is working to make needed repairs.

Stay with KCRG.com for updates.

