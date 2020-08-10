Storm chances through early afternoon, then turning more pleasant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another muggy day ahead with the potential for showers and storms.

Activity that is currently developing to our northwest looks to drop through into Iowa during the morning hours. Heavy rainfall and the potential for damaging winds are possible. Ahead of it, temperatures in the southern parts of the viewing area heat up. Stay weather aware toward late morning as storms move in.

Eventually, a cold front moves through, pushing storm chances to our south. Some redevelopment is possible in the south before this. Expect cooler and less humid conditions on Tuesday, but the respite is short-lived.

Temperatures warm toward the upper 80s by the start of the weekend. An increase in moisture brings occasional storm chances toward the end of the week, as well, but the pattern is not conducive to being able to point out any one particular spot for activity over another.

The end start of the following week looks somewhat cooler.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.