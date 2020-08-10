Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, damaging winds a threat

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A good portion of eastern Iowa is under threat for severe weather on Monday with a fast-moving line of storms expected to move across the state.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2:00 p.m. for much of central Iowa. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Mahaska, Marshall, Poweshiek, Tama, and Wapello counties. Additional watches are likely to the east of this watch as the day goes on.

The severe weather outlook for Monday, August 10, 2020, highlighting areas under threat for the potential for damaging winds.
The severe weather outlook for Monday, August 10, 2020, highlighting areas under threat for the potential for damaging winds.(KCRG)

A line of thunderstorms has evolved from activity in the early morning hours in southern South Dakota, with atmospheric conditions taking it from west to east across Iowa. Damaging winds are the main threat with this activity. An isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out in portions of eastern Iowa, according to forecasters.

“With the warm temperatures and moisture we’ve had in place, it was going to be difficult to get a cold front through the area without storms today,” TV9 meteorologist Corey Thompson said. “Ample sunshine in eastern Iowa this morning will only serve to enhance the threat for some very strong storms today.”

Locally heavy rainfall is possible with some of the storms.

Dry weather is expected on Tuesday with lower humidity.

