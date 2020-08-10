Iowa City police looking for suspect following armed robbery in downtown area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City said they are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery in the downtown area early Sunday morning.

Between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., police said a man showing a gun stopped two people in the 300 block of South Linn Street as they were walking home. He demanded money from them before leaving the area. No one was hurt.

Iowa City police said the suspect is about 30 years old. They described him as a thin black man, who is about six feet three inches tall with short hair and potentially wearing a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Iowa City police at 319 356-5275.

