‘I screamed so loud’: Fla. woman finds python when she reaches into washer

By WPEC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC/CNN) - A Florida woman says she’s still shaken after she reached into her washing machine and found a python slithering around inside.

Emily Visnic was going to load the washer in her studio apartment when she saw some snakeskin, but she thought it was simply clothing made of snakeskin – until it began to slither.

“I looked down and saw something snakeskin, and I was like, ‘Huh, what did I put in here that was snakeskin?’ And I reached down, and it started slithering. Oh my gosh, I screamed so loud. It was a huge python,” Visnic said.

The woman ran out of her apartment and found maintenance men, who removed the snake. They did not tell Visnic what they did with it.

Days after the incident, Visnic is still on edge.

“The first couple of days were tough. I was really, really freaked out. I kept thinking I was - because the thing kept hissing. So, I was walking around like ‘Did I just hear a hiss, or did I just hear that move?’” Visnic said.

Animal control speculates the snake could be an escaped pet; though Visnic’s apartment building does not allow pet snakes. A neighbor had reported hearing a snake hiss the day before the incident, which leads animal control to believe the creature was traveling through the building’s vents.

Copyright 2020 WPEC, Emily Visnic via CNN. All rights reserved.

