Bicyclist dies after crash in Waterloo

By Taylor Holt
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A bicyclist who was hurt in an early Sunday morning bicycle crash in Waterloo has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

The identity of the cyclist hasn’t been released but Waterloo police say they were taken to the hospital. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, as the cyclist was riding east in the westbound lanes of Broadway Street near Burton Avenue. A car was traveling west in the westbound lanes.

The car’s driver remained at the scene.

