Advertisement

34 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in western Iowa

By KCCI
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Iowa (KCCI) - Crews with AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport rescued 34 dogs from what they called deplorable conditions at a home in western Iowa.

According to KCCI, rescuers said they found the dogs covered in fleas at the Bridgewater home. Eight dogs were living in a dumpster while 12 others had been found dead on the property.

“The fleas literally were sucking the life out of them,” said Amy Heinz, executive director of AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport. “Horribly matted, so anemic that some of them had to have blood transfusions right away. They are just in really bad shape. The fleas were unbelievable. We were all caked in fleas ourselves after going in the house.”

Some of the dogs are now in loving foster homes. Others need a few weeks until they are healthy enough for adoption.

Heinz says the homeowner will be on probation and police will arrest her if any more animals are found in her possession.

The home is set to be condemned.

Latest News

News

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Iowa reaches 49,000

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jay Greene
Since the start of the pandemic, Iowa has confirmed 49,000 positive COVID-19 cases

Local

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued, damaging winds a threat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A good portion of eastern Iowa is under threat for severe weather on Monday with a fast-moving line of storms expected to move across the state.

News

Cedar Rapids law firm helps teachers prepare living wills, healthcare documents before school year starts

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Attorney Scott Shoemaker said he wanted to provide some peace of mind to educators and school staff as they head into an unprecedented school year.

News

SYC: Two Ten Bracelets

Updated: 12 hours ago
A North Liberty woman is making bracelets to support students and teachers as they return to the classroom.

Latest News

News

Law firm helps teachers prepare for going back to school

Updated: 12 hours ago
A Cedar Rapids law firm offered to help any school employee in Linn Count for free to prepare a living will, healthcare power of attorney, and HIPAA release.

Iowa

North Liberty mom beads bracelets to support students, teachers in return to school

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mary Green
Five dollars from each "LOVE" bracelet sold will help Iowa City Schools buy PPE for their teachers and students.

VOD Recording

No game at Field of Dreams movie site for 2020

Updated: 12 hours ago
Fans will have to wait another year for the first-ever major league baseball game in Iowa at the Field of Dreams movie site.

News

Some people using time in pandemic for home improvement

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
An employee at Culver's Garden Center in Marion says during the early part of the season, business increased, especially when stimulus checks were issued.

News

Bicyclist dies after crash in Waterloo

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
A bicyclist who was hurt in an early Sunday morning bicycle crash in Waterloo has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

News

Dubuque residents share memories of Creslanes Bowlling Alley set to close permanently on Friday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Creslanes Bowling Alley in Dubuque is closing permanently on Friday after 6 decades of striking up good fun.