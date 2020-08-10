34 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in western Iowa

BRIDGEWATER, Iowa (KCCI) - Crews with AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport rescued 34 dogs from what they called deplorable conditions at a home in western Iowa.

According to KCCI, rescuers said they found the dogs covered in fleas at the Bridgewater home. Eight dogs were living in a dumpster while 12 others had been found dead on the property.

“The fleas literally were sucking the life out of them,” said Amy Heinz, executive director of AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport. “Horribly matted, so anemic that some of them had to have blood transfusions right away. They are just in really bad shape. The fleas were unbelievable. We were all caked in fleas ourselves after going in the house.”

Some of the dogs are now in loving foster homes. Others need a few weeks until they are healthy enough for adoption.

Heinz says the homeowner will be on probation and police will arrest her if any more animals are found in her possession.

The home is set to be condemned.