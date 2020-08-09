Two Muscatine men facing terrorism, other charges

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two men were arrested and charged with several offenses after an alleged early morning incident on Sunday.

Gilberto Daniel Castillo III, 24, of Muscatine, was charged with terrorism, assault on a police officer causing injury, second-degree criminal mischief, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, interference with official acts, and other traffic citations. Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, also of Muscatine, was charged with terrorism, second-degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication.

According to the Muscatine Police Department, the two men allegedly attempted to crash their vehicle into the public safety building in Muscatine at around 4:51 a.m. on Sunday. Police described the act as intentional. A planter in front of the building prevented the vehicle from striking the building.

Officers inside the facility then emerged to arrest the men.

Police said that nobody was hurt in the incident.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

