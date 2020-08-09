Advertisement

Some storms possible with heat between

By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect another hot and humid one, with a somewhat better chance for showers and storms for some of eastern Iowa.

It looks like the potential will come in at least a couple of rounds, the first being this morning generally north of Highway 30. During the afternoon, evening, and overnight periods, more lines of showers and storms are possible, depending on the evolution of morning activity. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat.

Between all of that, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s and low 90s, with dew points well into the 70s. Heat indices could near or exceed 100 in some spots, so take it easy if you have outdoor plans.

The focus for storms shifts toward the south tomorrow, with somewhat cooler air for the north.

Overall, the trend is for mid 80s, with a few more very slight chances for storms by the end of the work week.

