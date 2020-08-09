Scattered storms possible through Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers and storms are possible through the area tonight and through Monday. Many areas will stay dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the low 70s again tonight. Highs in the mid-80s heading into Monday afternoon, heat index values may be in the low 90s. Right now, rain chances look to be in the highest towards the southern half of our area, but that may change as time goes on. Make sure to keep coming back for updates. Highs on Tuesday in the low 80s with lower humidity and dry conditions. Scattered rain and storms chances possible Wednesday through Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.