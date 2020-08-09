Advertisement

"Rock the Roost" benefit raises money for local businesses

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Newbo City Market hosted “Rock the Roost,” a benefit concert to help raise money for Newbo’s small businesses. Groups could reserve a socially-distanced space or table on the lawn outside of Newbo City Market.

The Mandela Effect, Brass Transit Authority, Williams and WallaceDuo and The Sensations Band all performed, donating their time to help raise money.

“It’s been really great to have everyone come out and support our vendors. Like I said all of our events are about bringing people down here to help patronize businesses in the market and we’re just tying to help and support them through this tough time right now,” says Newbo City Market Marketing Manager Alexandra Olsen.

