Rep. Finkenauer married on Saturday in small home ceremony

Rep. Abby Finkenauer, left, and Daniel Wasta, right, during their wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Rep. Abby Finkenauer, left, and Daniel Wasta, right, during their wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 8, 2020.((Courtesy: Office of Rep. Finkenauer))
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of Iowa’s U.S. House representatives was married on Saturday in a private ceremony, according to her office.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA1) married Daniel Wasta, of Cedar Rapids, at a ceremony at their home. The event was livestreamed to most guests while a smaller group of family and close friends observed the wedding from a socially-distanced perspective in person, according to the congresswoman’s staff.

Finkenauer was engaged to Wasta in October 2019.

