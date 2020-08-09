Rep. Finkenauer married on Saturday in small home ceremony
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of Iowa’s U.S. House representatives was married on Saturday in a private ceremony, according to her office.
Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA1) married Daniel Wasta, of Cedar Rapids, at a ceremony at their home. The event was livestreamed to most guests while a smaller group of family and close friends observed the wedding from a socially-distanced perspective in person, according to the congresswoman’s staff.
Finkenauer was engaged to Wasta in October 2019.
