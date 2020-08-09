Rep. Finkenauer married on Saturday in small home ceremony

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of Iowa’s U.S. House representatives was married on Saturday in a private ceremony, according to her office.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA1) married Daniel Wasta, of Cedar Rapids, at a ceremony at their home. The event was livestreamed to most guests while a smaller group of family and close friends observed the wedding from a socially-distanced perspective in person, according to the congresswoman’s staff.

Finkenauer was engaged to Wasta in October 2019.

Yesterday, I married my best friend! We are so grateful to do this life with each other surrounded by such supportive friends and family. Thank you all for the well wishes! #ia01 pic.twitter.com/kOOzQqL57m — Abby Finkenauer (@Abby4Iowa) August 9, 2020

